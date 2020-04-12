|
|
OWENS, Les "Corky" 88, of Springfield formerly of Ft. Wayne, Indiana passed away on Sunday, April 5th, 2020 at Springfield Regional Medical Center. He was born on August 31st, 1931 in Ft. Wayne the son of Russell and Ruth (Shannon) Owens. Les was a graduate of Central High School in Ft. Wayne. He served his country in the United States Air Force and was a proud Korean War veteran. Corky retired after 30 years from Navistar (TSPC) in Fleet Sales Management. He was a lifetime member of VFW Post #1031, American Legion #526 and Elks Lodge #51. Corky was also a member of the Shriners and Cooties PT18. Corky is survived by his wife of 35 years, Jean (Gibbs) Owens; his children: Katie (Richard) Denis and Mick (Dawn R.) Owens all of Ft. Wayne; Janet Corbin, Julie (Edward) Hinton all of Urbana and Jeffrey Kapphahn of Bellefontaine; 17 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Shirley M.(Repine) Owens of Ft. Wayne; five brothers: Bob, Walt, Dick, Jim and Jerry. A memorial will be held at a later date due to Covid-19. Burial will be in Ferncliff Cemetery. Online expression of sympathy may be made at www.littletonandrue.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Apr. 12, 2020