|
|
BARNARD, Leslie N. "Les" Age 78, of Butler Township, passed away Friday, January 24, 2020 at . Les retired in 2001 as a Sergeant with the Butler Township Police Dept. He was a Navy Veteran, an Eagle Scout, member of Aldersgate United Methodist Church, Fraternal Order of Police National & Ohio State Lodges and Montgomery County Lodge #104. Les loved woodworking, cruising and was a friend to all. He was known by all for his sense of humor. Les was preceded in death by his parents, Norman L. & Joanna D. Barnard; and brother, Richard C. He is survived by his loving wife & soulmate of 45 years, Susan D.; children, Nancy Tareco, Chris & Terry Heiland, Christine Holmes, Brian & Susan Holmes, Michael & Lori Barnard; 10 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren; brother, James (Lucille) Barnard; sister, Judith (Gerald) Mahan; numerous nieces & nephews; and many other relatives & friends. Funeral service 10 AM Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike with Pastor Andrew Wagner officiating. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 5-8 PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to in Les's memory.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 26, 2020