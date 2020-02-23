|
|
FIKE (Hudson), Leslie Fay Age 52 of Dayton, passed away on Wednesday, February 12, 2020. She had worked for many years as a paralegal. Leslie enjoyed animals, people and spending time with her family. She is survived by her husband of 30 years: Eric M. Fike, daughter: Kayleigh Fike, son: Ross Fike, mother: Lois Ann (Bartley) Seibel, sister: Holly (Ronnie) Nelson, mother-in-law: Sandra Fike, brother-in-law: Craig Fike, sister-in-law: Colleen Sheridan, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her father: Billie Ray Hudson. A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Christian Family Fellowship (1575 West St. Rt. 571, Tipp City, OH 45371). The family will receive friends on Saturday, from 1:00 p.m. until time of services at the church. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 23, 2020