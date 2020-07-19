Leslie GOLDSTEIN

GOLDSTEIN, Leslie Age 71, of Clayton, passed away on July 13, 2020, in her home surrounded by family. Leslie was a dedicated and highly respected teacher at Hillel Academy for 27 years, where she taught Hebrew and the foundational lessons of Judaism to students of all ages. She was a member of Beth Jacob Synagogue and a Sunday School teacher for many years, following in the footsteps of her mother, Marilyn. After teaching, her love of the stage led her to the Victoria Theatre, where her outgoing personality made her the perfect usher and house manager. She also spent many years serving on the Meadowdale High School reunion committee, most recently planning her 50th high school reunion in 2017. Leslie was also a founding member of one of the longest-running book clubs in Ohio, where she spent 40 years voraciously reading literature with an extraordinary group of women. Leslie was preceded in death by her beloved mother and father, Marilyn and Ben Garison; and brother, Gary Garison. She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Victor Goldstein of Clayton; daughter and son-in-law, Amy and Mark Walker of Springboro; son, Andrew Goldstein of Nashville, TN; sister, Peggy Garison Fogelman of Los Angeles, CA; grandchildren, Ben Walker, Mia Walker, Evan Goldstein, and Graham Goldstein; sister-in-law, Therese Garison; cousins, Linda Shapiro and Harley Friedman; and numerous nieces, nephews, and many other relatives. Graveside funeral service was held on July 15 at the Beth Jacob Cemetery, 4001 Old Troy Pike. The family will hold a Celebration of Life in her honor when pandemic restrictions allow. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to The Hospice of Dayton
, 324 Wilmington Avenue, Dayton, Ohio 45420 or The Human Race Theatre Company, 126 N. Main Street, Suite 300, Dayton, Ohio 45402, in Leslie's memory. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Marker & Heller Funeral Homes, North Main Street Chapel.