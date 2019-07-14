|
|
HANGEN, Leslie Erin Passed away on Saturday July 6, 2019 at with family by her side. She will be missed by daughters, Olivia, Chloe and Naomi. Mother Joyce Thompson (Jeff), sister Lyndsay Seaton, brothers Nathan Hangen (Heather), John Thompson (Ariel), Jeffrey Thompson (Ella), numerous nieces and nephews. Leslie graduated from Bellbrook High Schoool class of 1998. She attended the University of Dayton. Service will be held at 10AM Saturday July 20, 2019 at David's Cemetery Community Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to or . On line condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on July 14, 2019