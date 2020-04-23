|
KELLER-BIEHL, Leslie Of Loveland, Ohio, age 57, passed away April 9, 2020, surrounded by family, after a two-year battle with ovarian cancer. Leslie is survived by her parents Bonnie Keller of Wilmington and Tom Keller of Centerville, sisters Lisa Keller of Wilmington and Gwen Keller of Guatemala, sons Lucas Keller-Biehl and wife Kirsten Keller-Biehl of Richmond, VA, Alex Keller-Biehl (Jordan Ilhindi) of Cleveland, Jay Keller-Biehl of Dayton, ex-husband Richard Biehl of Dayton, and grandson Forrest Keller-Biehl of Richmond, VA. Leslie leaves behind scores of family, friends and associates from Wilmington, Dayton, Cincinnati, Loveland, Lexington and beyond. A memorial service is planned for a later date at the Murphy Theater in Wilmington, Ohio. Leslie would have appreciated donations made in her name to cancer charities - www.clearityfoundation.org & www.cancerfreekids.org and arts charities - www.themurphytheater.com & www.lexarts.org.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 23, 2020