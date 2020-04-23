Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Leslie KELLER-BIEHL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leslie KELLER-BIEHL

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Leslie KELLER-BIEHL Obituary
KELLER-BIEHL, Leslie Of Loveland, Ohio, age 57, passed away April 9, 2020, surrounded by family, after a two-year battle with ovarian cancer. Leslie is survived by her parents Bonnie Keller of Wilmington and Tom Keller of Centerville, sisters Lisa Keller of Wilmington and Gwen Keller of Guatemala, sons Lucas Keller-Biehl and wife Kirsten Keller-Biehl of Richmond, VA, Alex Keller-Biehl (Jordan Ilhindi) of Cleveland, Jay Keller-Biehl of Dayton, ex-husband Richard Biehl of Dayton, and grandson Forrest Keller-Biehl of Richmond, VA. Leslie leaves behind scores of family, friends and associates from Wilmington, Dayton, Cincinnati, Loveland, Lexington and beyond. A memorial service is planned for a later date at the Murphy Theater in Wilmington, Ohio. Leslie would have appreciated donations made in her name to cancer charities - www.clearityfoundation.org & www.cancerfreekids.org and arts charities - www.themurphytheater.com & www.lexarts.org.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leslie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -