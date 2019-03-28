Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Leslie KERLEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leslie KERLEY

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Leslie KERLEY Obituary
KERLEY, Leslie Lynne 52, of Fairborn, passed away on March 25, 2019. She was born on October 13, 1966 to Lionel and Carol (Vint) Eubanks in Dayton, OH. On May 18, 1991, she married Christopher J. Kerley. Leslie is survived by her loving husband, Christopher; siblings, Cathy Kempf, Connie Haggstrom, and Randy Eubanks; father, Lionel Eubanks; 3 nieces and nephews; and 5 great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her mother, Carol Eubanks. Memorial Services will begin on Monday, April 1, 2019, at 5:00 pm. Guests are welcome at 4:30 pm. A Gathering with the family will follow until 8 pm. www.NewcomerDayton.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.