KERLEY, Leslie Lynne 52, of Fairborn, passed away on March 25, 2019. She was born on October 13, 1966 to Lionel and Carol (Vint) Eubanks in Dayton, OH. On May 18, 1991, she married Christopher J. Kerley. Leslie is survived by her loving husband, Christopher; siblings, Cathy Kempf, Connie Haggstrom, and Randy Eubanks; father, Lionel Eubanks; 3 nieces and nephews; and 5 great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her mother, Carol Eubanks. Memorial Services will begin on Monday, April 1, 2019, at 5:00 pm. Guests are welcome at 4:30 pm. A Gathering with the family will follow until 8 pm. www.NewcomerDayton.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 28, 2019