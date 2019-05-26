Home

Fisher Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services
914 Columbia Street
Lafayette, IN 47901
765-742-1117
Leslie Klinger Obituary
KLINGER, Leslie Scott Leslie Scott Klinger, 52, of Oxford, Indiana, formerly of Kettering, passed away on May 16, 2019. Scott had worked for Benton County Highway Department for the past 3 years and previously had worked as a truck driver. Surviving are wife Alivia and sons Leslie Scott Jr. and Xhylhan of Oxford; daughter Leyanna and grandson Mason of Kettering; father and stepmother Dale and Donna of Lewisburg; brother Bob (Diane) and stepbrother Joel; niece and nephew Tia and Bob. He was preceded in death by mother Dona (Hartle) Klinger and sister Teresa Frey. Scott was the first to offer help to anyone who needed it. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. A celebration of life is planned for a later date in Oxford, Indiana.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 26, 2019
