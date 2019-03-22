LAMBERT, Leslie David Age 91, of Dayton, passed away Tuesday, March 19, 2019. He was born October 10, 1927 in Dayton to the late Leslie Lloyd & Susanna (Lodge) Lambert. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his first wife, Wilma Jean Lambert; his second wife, Marilyn Lambert; and his sister, Phyllis Rehse. Leslie was a veteran of the U. S. Navy, retired from DP&L as a supervisor with over 30 years of service and he worked at Rinaldo's Bakery for 20 years where he was known as "Speedy." He loved gardening, fixing things and bike riding. Leslie is survived by two loving daughters and sons-in-law, Lynne & John Dorn and Susan & John Stolfo; brother, Douglas Lambert (Susann); three grandchildren, Casey Stolfo, Jim Dorn (Audra) & Janae Corbett (Michael); four great grandchildren, Bryn, Kaya, Graden & Gavin; and by two grand dogs, Beefy & Maci. The family will be receiving friends from 2:00 4:00 p.m., Sunday (3/24) at Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, 139 S. Dixie Dr., Vandalia. Funeral service will follow at 4:00 p.m. with Chaplain Randy Reed officiating. A graveside committal will be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday at Polk Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions should be made in memory of Leslie to the donor's favorite charity. To send a special message to the family, please visit www.MortonWhetstoneFH.com Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary