PETTUS, Leslie N. 36, of Middletown, passed away Wednesday, February 20, 2019, at University of Cincinnati Medical Center. She was born in Hamilton on June 30, 1982. Leslie was a loving wife and mother who devoted her time to making a wonderful home for her family. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends at car events and traveling to beaches. Mrs. Pettus is survived by her husband, Joe Pettus II; son, Joey Pettus; daughter, Emily Pettus; father, Jeff "Hooker" Dickey; mother, Cindy (Bob) Williams; sister, Kim Williams; parents-in-law, Joe & Vicki "Bic" Pettus; grandmothers, Rosa Pettus & Jeanette Schofield; as well as many other loving family & friends. Memorial service will be held Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at 7:00 pm at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd., Middletown with Pastor Shawn O'Connor officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 4:00 - 7:00 pm. Please be an organ donor go to Donate Life. Please sign the guestbook online at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com
Published in Journal-News on Feb. 24, 2019