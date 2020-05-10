Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Leslie SHEETS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leslie SHEETS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Leslie SHEETS Obituary
SHEETS, Leslie "Ruth" 99, of San Ramon, CA passed away peacefully on April 13, 2020, in the loving care of her daughter, Bobbie. She is survived by her sister, Lottie Wilcox, of Centerville, OH & her faithful companion of 10 years, Peter Hershey, of Brooksville, FL. She has five children. Bobbie Stulmacher of San Ramon, CA, Carl Park of Boston, MA, Andy Park of Alpharetta, GA, Larry Park of Dallas, TX and Debbie Nelson, of Georgetown, TX. She has 10 grands, 19 g-grands and 11 g-g grandchildren. Ruth was a beautician, she owned Spring-A-Villa In Springboro, OH. She was a painter and loved to dance. Her beauty was captivating, her presence effervescent & her gentle & loving spirit will never be forgotten. Donations to Hospice East Bay in Pleasant Hill, CA is greatly appreciated. The family of Ruth Sheets.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leslie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -