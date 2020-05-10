|
SHEETS, Leslie "Ruth" 99, of San Ramon, CA passed away peacefully on April 13, 2020, in the loving care of her daughter, Bobbie. She is survived by her sister, Lottie Wilcox, of Centerville, OH & her faithful companion of 10 years, Peter Hershey, of Brooksville, FL. She has five children. Bobbie Stulmacher of San Ramon, CA, Carl Park of Boston, MA, Andy Park of Alpharetta, GA, Larry Park of Dallas, TX and Debbie Nelson, of Georgetown, TX. She has 10 grands, 19 g-grands and 11 g-g grandchildren. Ruth was a beautician, she owned Spring-A-Villa In Springboro, OH. She was a painter and loved to dance. Her beauty was captivating, her presence effervescent & her gentle & loving spirit will never be forgotten. Donations to Hospice East Bay in Pleasant Hill, CA is greatly appreciated. The family of Ruth Sheets.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 10, 2020