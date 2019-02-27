Home

VANDRIEL, Leslie Age 42, of Kettering, Ohio, born January 19, 1977 and called to heaven February 5, 2019. Survived by her father Mike Van Driel, son Dallas Wilson, brothers Ryan and Anthony, sister-in-law Heather, several nieces, nephews, cousins, and aunts. Leslie was a loving, caring, and loyal person. She will be deeply missed. She was cremated and services for her final goodbye will be held March 3 at Tobias Funeral home at 648 Watervilet Ave. Dayton, Ohio from 2 until 4:30. Donations will be accepted during services.
