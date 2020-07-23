LAW, Lesta Beatrice Lesta Beatrice Law, 92, of Springfield, left this world on Monday, July 20, 2020, to join her beloved daughters in Heaven. She was born on December 26, 1927, the ninth of sixteen children born to William Anderson and Ida (Delong) Salmons in Tomahawk, Kentucky. Bea lived for many years in Springfield but moved in November 2019 to Marysville, to be cared for by family. A celebration of her life will be held on Friday, July 24th at 2:00 p.m. in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 1-2:00 pm prior to the service. She will be buried following the service beside her daughter in Ferncliff Cemetery. Online expressions of sympathy and her memorial video tribute may be view at www.littletonandrue.com
.