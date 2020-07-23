1/1
LESTA LAW
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share LESTA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LAW, Lesta Beatrice Lesta Beatrice Law, 92, of Springfield, left this world on Monday, July 20, 2020, to join her beloved daughters in Heaven. She was born on December 26, 1927, the ninth of sixteen children born to William Anderson and Ida (Delong) Salmons in Tomahawk, Kentucky. Bea lived for many years in Springfield but moved in November 2019 to Marysville, to be cared for by family. A celebration of her life will be held on Friday, July 24th at 2:00 p.m. in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 1-2:00 pm prior to the service. She will be buried following the service beside her daughter in Ferncliff Cemetery. Online expressions of sympathy and her memorial video tribute may be view at www.littletonandrue.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Memorial Gathering
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
24
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
24
Burial
Ferncliff Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
830 N Limestone Street
Springfield, OH 45503-3610
(937) 323-6439
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Littleton & Rue Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved