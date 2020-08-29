1/
Lester GIBBONS Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lester's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GIBBONS, Jr., Lester Lester Gibbons, Jr., age 67, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at Miami Valley Hospital. Born October 24, 1952, in Manchester, KY, to Lester and Maude (Griffin) Gibbons, who precede him in death, with his sister, Betty Smith. Survived by his childhood sweetheart and loving wife of 48 years, Carol (Smith); sons, Brian and Jason (Maria); grandchildren, Cristen (David), Kodi (Angie) and Khloe; great-grandchildren, Davin, Sienna, Elet, Kam and Mia; sisters, Loretta Daniels, Joyce (Donnie) Hamblin; brothers, Jerry (Theresa), Marvin, Charles (Phyllis); brothers-in-law, Rusty and Jeff (Tara) Smith; and mother-in-law, Wanda Smith; numerous nieces and nephews and other relatives, friends and church family. Lester was a great, God loving man. An ordained minister of the Pentecostal faith, he loved to preach the word of God. Being an outdoorsman, he enjoyed fishing, hunting, and tending to his garden. He loved being around family and friends. A hard worker, he retired February 27, 2020, from Norwood Medical; he also worked at Modern Industrial Plastics and PTI. He was a 1971 graduate of Kiser H.S. Lester will be missed and loved by all who knew him. Family will receive friends Monday, August 31, 2020, from 5-8 p.m. at the Redemption Christian Tabernacle Church, 11780 N. Dixie Dr., Tipp City, where the funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Rev. Todd Hoskins, officiating. Burial Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. Arrangements by Newcomer North Chapel. Visit www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory of Lester or a condolence to his family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Homes - North Dayton
4104 Needmore Rd
Dayton, OH 45424
(937) 235-1000
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Newcomer Funeral Homes - North Dayton

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved