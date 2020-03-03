|
HOOKER, Lester Age 84 of Fairfield, passed away at Mercy Fairfield Hospital on Saturday, February 29 2020. He was born in Garrard, Kentucky, on May 20, 1935 the son of Allen and Mary Hooker. Lester was a US Army Veteran who served April 17, 1957 to April 9, 1959 in the Vietnam War. On November 17, 1961 in Jellico, Tennessee, he married Nellie Hooker. Lester retired from Fisher Body, Hamilton, Ohio, after 30 years of service. He is survived by his three daughters, Lisa Hooker, Sheila Hooker, and Stephanie Rae; two grandsons, Zachariah Lockhart and Anthony Williams; one great granddaughter, Kinley Pearl Lockhart; his sister, Mabel (Hooker) Mitchel; sister-in-law, Sandee (Emery) Stamper and numerous other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife, Nellie Pearl (Gibson) Hooker; parents, Allen and Mary Hooker; brother, Estelle Hooker; sisters, Lois and Anna Lee Hooker; brother-in-law, Johnny Lane Gibson.Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 330 Pershing Avenue, Hamilton on Thursday March 5, 2020 at 1:00 PM with Rev. Bob Maggard officiating. Visitation will be held on Thursday March 5, 2020 from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the at, https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org. Burial will follow at Butler County Memorial Park. Condolences can be made at www.browndawsonflick.com
Published in Journal-News on Mar. 3, 2020