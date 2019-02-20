ROSENGARTEN, Lester P. Age 95, of West Milton, passed away Monday, February 18, 2019 at Miami Valley Hospital. He was born December 23, 1923 to the late Albert & Margaret (Mescher) Rosengarten in Coldwater, Ohio. He is preceded in death by his first wife Ruth Rosengarten; second wife Elizabeth Rosengarten; his parents and his siblings Alvera Spokeman, Florian Rosengarten, Laverne Rosengarten, Marie Rosengarten and Marcella Nagy. He will be missed and remembered by his loving children Joseph (Laurie) Rosengarten of Englewood, Nancy (Duane) Landes of Brookville; 4 grandchildren and 4 step grandchildren. Lester served his country proudly in the United States Navy during World War II and was a member of the Church of the Transfiguration and the American Legion post 487. He also worked for General Motors for 40 years as a job setter. The family will receive friends from 10-11 AM on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home, 284 N. Miami St, West Milton with a funeral service beginning at 11:00 AM. Memorial contributions may be made to , PO Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675. Online memories of Lester may be left for the family at www.hale-sarver.com Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary