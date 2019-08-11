Home

Lester Young

Lester Young Obituary
YOUNG, Lester Lynn Age 62, of Fairborn, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, August 1, 2019. Lester was born on February 1, 1957 in Kettering, to the late Thomas James & Rose Marie Young. He was preceded in death by his brother, James Young and son, Michael Young. Lester is survived by his children, Jennifer (Dean) and Joe (Michelle); 8 grandchildren; brothers, Tim (Vicky) and Gary (Dee); sister, Marlene; beloved dog, Boo; numerous nieces, nephews and a host of other relatives and friends. Lester loved his family, fishing and most of all the Lord. A memorial service will be held on Friday, August 16, 2019 at 6:00 pm at Oak Creek Worship Center,4800 Bigger Rd, Kettering, OH 45440.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 11, 2019
