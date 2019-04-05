GIAMBRONE, Letitia Age 103, of Oakwood, passed away on Wednesday April 3, 2019. Letitia was born in Italy on June 24, 1915. She was an ambitious, successful entrepreneur who owned her own delivery service, coin operated laundromat, and numerous rental properties. She was savvy, and smart, and quick witted in her youth. Letitia even negotiated with the teamster union bosses in Chicago. She was dedicated to her family and married 25 years to Albert Giambrone (1966), whom she nursed at home when he was diagnosed with ALS. She was an amazing seamstress, fantastic cook, and loved to travel. Letitia was preceded in death by her husband, daughter, Carmella Fullarton; sister, Josephine Powers; brother, Robert Mastandrea. She is survived by children, Al (Yvonne) Giambrone, Barbara (Rick) Blackstone; son-in-law, Steve Fullarton; grandchildren, Lisa Bright, Paul Fullarton, Matthew Giambrone, Gina Loehr, Mark Fullarton, Joseph Anthony Giambrone, Jennifer Gogel, Stephanie Faul; 23 great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Rosella Mastandrea, Virginia Giambrone; brother-in-law, Harry (Mary Ellen) Giambrone. Family will greet friends 6-8pm on Friday, April 5 with a Time of Remembrance for Letitia at 7pm at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E Stroop Rd, Kettering. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place the following morning at 10am at St. Albert the Great Catholic Church, 3033 Far Hills Ave, Kettering. Memorial contributions may be made in Letitia's name to ALS Association, Central & Southern Ohio Chapter, 1170 Old Henderson Rd. Ste 221, Columbus, OH 43220 or St. Albert's Church. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.routsong.com. Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary