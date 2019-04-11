TURNER, Letitia Breese 97, died on April 7, 2019 in Gallatin, TN. She was born at Mercy Hospital in Hamilton, on August 21, 1921 the daughter of Sydney and Marjorie Breese. At just 13, she traveled from Ross, to the West Coast with her aunt, uncle, and brother, Pat. She drove the whole way, just one example of the strong, determined spirit that she carried with her throughout her life. Letitia attended high school at Ward-Belmont in Nashville, TN and went on to graduate from The Ohio State University at the age of 18. On December 28, 1940, she married William Robinson Turner, Jr. in Paducah, KY. She was a member of Kappa Alpha Theta and the Junior League of Hamilton and was an avid reader and traveler. The cherished matriarch of a large and loving family, she is survived by her daughters, Marjorie Ball (Jim) of Graeagle, CA and Nancy Dobbs (Mike) of Gallatin, TN; daughter-in-law Heather Turner of Dallas, TX; six grandchildren, Seth Robinson Dobbs (Nina), Robinson Park Ball, James Parker Ball, Margaret Turner Holley (Adam), Jennifer Rayne Dobbs and William Robinson Turner IV; two great grandchildren, Lucius Robinson Dobbs and Daniel Turner Holley; nieces and nephews, Patricia Breese Thurgood, Corinne Breese Templin, Teresa Breese Robinson, Sam Marion and Susy Marion Baum; and her very much loved grand dogs, Steely and Cooper. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 56 years, William Robinson Turner, Jr.; and a son, William Robinson Turner III. Visitation will be held from 10am to 11:30am on Saturday April 13, 2019 at the Webb Noonan Kidd Funeral Home. Graveside service will follow at Venice Cemetery. Contributions may be made in her memory to the 644 Linn St # 1026, Cincinnati, OH 45203. Condolences may be left for the family at www.Webb-Noonan.com Published in Journal-News on Apr. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary