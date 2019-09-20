|
MADDOX, Levona "Bonnie" Age 92, of Liberty Township, Ohio died Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at Heritagespring of West Chester. A native and long-time resident of Ashland, Kentucky, she was born there on June 23, 1927; the daughter of Elba and Polly (Oney) Leadingham. After graduating from Ashland High School, she married Clifford Maddox, a WWII Veteran on June 2, 1946. He preceded her in death on June 22, 2003. She is survived by her favorite (and only) daughter, Sandy (Daniel) Boyd; her favorite (and only) grandson, Joe (Debbie) Boyd; her two great-grandsons; Eli and Aidan Boyd; her niece, Sammie Jo (Alton) Lewis; nephew, Winston Leadingham; and several great and grand-great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brother, Elba Leadingham and a niece, Leigh Ann McCall. Funeral Services will be held on Monday, September 23, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at Rose Hill Mausoleum, Ashland, Kentucky. with her grandson, Joe Boyd, officiating. Though she always beat him at Monopoly as a child, Mr. Boyd promises to say only nice words at the funeral. Online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on Sept. 20, 2019