Levy SMITH Jr.
SMITH, Jr., Levy

Clayton resident Levy Smith, Jr., 85, passed away November 17, 2020. A father, fisherman and Korean War Vet. Levy is preceded in death by his parents, Levy Sr. and Annie Noble Williams-Smith. In addition to, five

siblings and grandson, Jamar D. Jackson. He's survived by

his loving children, Annie

Lucille Boykins, Sheila

(Richard Charles) McGuire, Levy

(Carolyn) Smith III, Paula Smith, Brett Smith and Corwin M.

(Erica) Smith. He is also survived by ten grandchildren and host of great-grandchildren to continue the family's legacy. Due to COVID-19 concerns, family will be holding a private memorial to celebrate Levys' life. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Dementia Society of America - PO Box 600 - Doylestown, PA 18901.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 24, 2020.
