|
|
HOLLINGER Lew A. Of Fairfield, Ohio passed on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at the Hospice Center of Hamilton to join his beloved son, Christopher Dale Hollinger, who passed away in 1991. Lew was born in Dayton, Ohio to Lowell Hollinger and Wanda Stephens Hawk. He was also preceded in death by both parents and a brother, Dean Hawk. He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Marta Calabria Hollinger and the daughter he adored, Gina Ann Hollinger. Lew is also survived by his Stepmother, Mary Hollinger Kring, siblings: Larry (Wanda) Hollinger, Debra Kay Hollinger, John Hollinger, and his Aunt Margaret Wells. He was very close to and will be sadly missed by his wife's sisters, Paulette Gansel, Noreen Cress, Marianne (Brian) Halcomb, Reinette Erin (Edward) Sopiarz. He also leaves behind a lifelong good friend, Lois Marxen Boden. There are countless loving nieces, nephews and extended family and friends who will mourn his loss. Lew was a humble man who never wanted the spotlight and gave credit to others instead of himself. Whenever help, guidance or leadership was needed, Lew was a caring, giving and gentle man who always stepped forward to help his city, county, surrounding communities and the State of Ohio. The majority of people would probably never know about his generous and civic nature because he preferred doing his work in the background. In lieu of flowers, you can kindly donate in memory of Lew to one of the following: St. Mark's UMC Memorial Fund, 4601 Fairfield Ave., Fairfield, OH 45014, Children Deserve Happiness Fund (CDH Fund) 4027 Bramble Ct, Hamilton, OH 45011, Fairfield F.O.P.A. #97, 5230 Pleasant Ave., Fairfield, OH 45014 or Crimestoppers of Greater Cincinnati, 310 Ezzard Charles Dr., PO Box 14330, Cincinnati, OH 45250.
Published in Journal-News on Jan. 22, 2020