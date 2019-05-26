|
|
BERRY, Jr., Lewis C. Age 74, of Lebanon, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, May 20, 2019. Lewis was born May 6, 1945 in Rohwer, ARK. to the late L.C. & Willie C. Berry. Preceded in death by, siblings, Helen Rand, Gloria Berry, Eddie Laverne Berry, Glen Berry and John E. Berry. Survived by his loving fianc?, Karen Roddy; children, Tanja Moss, Darnell (Charmaine) Berry, Lewis Berry and Dwayne & Monique Berry; siblings, Ruby Slater, Willie (Jacqueline) Berry, John (Lynn) Berry and Joyce Berry; special grandchildren, Ralpheal, Dwayne Jr. and Destiny Berry; and a host of other relatives and friends. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 from 10-11am at Newcomer Kettering Chapel, 3940 Kettering, Blvd, Kettering, OH 45439. The service will follow at 11am. Lewis will be laid to rest with full military honors at Dayton National Cemetery. To send a special message, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 26, 2019