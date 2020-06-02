KESSLER, Lewis J. "Jerry" Age 82, of Englewood, passed away on Friday, May 29, 2020. He was a veteran of the United States Marines Corps and retired from Standard Register, with over 22 years of service. Jerry coached youth soccer and baseball for many years, and was the former president of N.A.B.L., and the Northmont Thunderback Club. He was a former member of St. Paul Catholic Church, and a current member of St. Christopher Catholic Church in Vandalia. Jerry was also a member of the 56 Realtors Collectors Club, and enjoyed attending the Englewood Senior Citizens events at the Heck Center. He is survived by his sons and daughters-in-law; Lewis "Mike" & Donna Kessler of Englewood, Kenneth & Debbie Kessler of Dayton, Karl & Kelly Kessler of Lebanon; grandchildren, Chris (Lauren), Steve, Kurt (Emily), Cody, Karleigh, Roth, Crosley, Kale; great grandchildren, Daniel and Riley; sister-in-law, Rose Kessler of MI; nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lewis "Dick" and Lucy (Oldham) Kessler; wife, Rebecca (Wilcox) Kessler; infant daughter, Lisa Michelle Kessler; and brother, Doug Kessler. A Mass of Christian Burial will be said at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 4, 2020, at St. Christopher Catholic Church (435 E. National Rd., Vandalia) with Fr. John Tonkin as celebrant. Interment will follow the Mass, at Royal Oak Memorial Gardens in Brookville. A walk through visitation will be held Wednesday, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, the family requests that you follow social distancing rules. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jun. 2, 2020.