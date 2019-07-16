MOORE, Jr., Lewis Carlyle Age 73, of Middletown, passed away on Sunday, July 14, 2019 at his residence surrounded by his loving family. He was born on November 3, 1945 in Big Stone Gap, Virginia, to Lewis C. Moore, Sr. and Hester Flora Moore. Lewis was a graduate of Trenton High School. He retired from the Middletown Board of Education after 30 years of employment. Lewis also worked as a Realtor with Re/Max Alpha. He enjoyed photography, bike riding and traveling in his spare time. His faith and family were very dear to him, especially spending time with his grand'girls". He is survived by his beloved wife of over 33 years, Darlene (Jenkins) Moore; his loving children, Jonathan Moore, Aaron Hutchison and Shawn Melampy; his precious grandchildren, Lily and Aria Moore; and his dear sister, Mary Miller. Lewis was preceded in death by his parents. Funeral Service will be Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at 11:00am at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd, Middletown, with Roland Hargrove officiating. Visitation will be prior to the service from 10:00am-11:00am at the funeral home. Burial will be at Butler County Memorial Park. Please sign the online guestbook at www.WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com Published in Journal-News on July 16, 2019