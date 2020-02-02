|
REQUARTH, Lewis H. Age 100, of Brookville, passed away Thursday, January 30, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mildred Shank. He is survived by children, Ann Requarth and John Requarth; dear friend, Ed Rhae. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family at GILBERT-FELLERS FUNERAL HOME, 950 ALBERT ROAD, BROOKVILLE. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to . E-mail condolences may be sent by going online to www.gilbert-fellers.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 2, 2020