SANDERS, Lewis T. Age 85, of Middletown, Ohio, passed away Sunday, March 24, 2019 at Hospice of Butler and Warren Counties where he had been a patient for one week. He was born September 24, 1933 in Mt. Sterling, Kentucky and moved to Ohio when he was nine years of age. He was employed as a machinist and trouble shooter for Cox Publishing for over 20 years, retiring in 1975, and owned and operated his own Upholstery Business while working at Cox. He was a member of Berachah Church, and Middletown Senior Citizens. Preceding him in death were his parents, George Thomas and Lela (Murphy) Sanders, and son, Jeffrey Sanders. He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Zona Gayle Sanders; four children, Roy Watson, Patty Watson, Angela (Denver) Anders and Thomas (Megan) Sanders; seven grandchildren; one great granddaughter; several cousins, extended family and friends. Visitation will be Friday, March 29, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Berachah Church, 1900 Johns Rd., Middletown, Ohio 45044, followed by services at 3:00 p.m. with Pastor Lamar Ferrell officiating. Private interment at the convenience of the family will be at Woodside Cemetery, Middletown, Ohio. Memorial contributions may be made to Elley's Hope, in care of Berachah Church, 1900 Johns Rd., Middletown, Ohio 45044. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com Published in Journal-News on Mar. 26, 2019