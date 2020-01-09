|
|
WADE, Lewis T. (Coochie, Coon and Stack) Age 78, peacefully went home to be with the Lord, at his home in Dayton, Ohio on Saturday, January 4, 2020. Lewis was born February 11, 1941, in Homer, Louisiana to Louis T. Wade and Moudell Wade. Lewis is survived by sons Danny R. Wade, Maurice Wade and Antwon Wade. Daughters Sharonda J. Wade, Charlene Wade, and Shelia (Danny) Tarantine and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and Aunt Rosie Lee of Homer, Louisiana. Service will be held Friday, January 10, 2020 at Corinthian Baptist Church. 10:00am visitation with service to follow. Interment Woodland Cemetery. W.E. Lusain Funeral Home, Dayton, OH.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 9, 2020