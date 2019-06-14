OSBORNE, Lexter T. 97, of Springfield, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, June 11, 2019. He was born on May 22, 1922, in Henrietta, Kentucky, the son of the late Walter D. and Lena (Fannin) Osborne. Lexter is survived by his daughter, Barbara (Don) Jones; sons, Randall (June) Osborne and David (Vicki) Osborne; grandchildren, Rhonda (Jeff) Stutz, Todd (Mindy) Jones, Shane Preston, Jennifer Preston, April (Sean) Whip and Brandy McCollum; 11 great-grandchildren; 4 great-great grandchildren; and niece and nephews, Phyllis Hewlett, Patrick (Ellen) Osborne and Steve (Donna) Osborne. He is preceded in death by his first wife, Louella (Wallen) Osborne; daughter and son-in-law, Brenda and Bill Preston; second wife, Louise (West) Osborne; and brother, Dexter D. Osborne. Lexter was a longtime member of the Beatty Freewill Baptist Church where he just gave a testimony of his Faith on Easter of this year. He was very involved in various church activities including teaching Sunday school and was also an avid Bible scholar. Lexter enjoyed travelling and hauling his camper down to Florida where he also taught Sunday school. He retired from Sohio in 1979 and continued to work part time there from 1979-1986. Viewing will be held on Monday, June 17, 2019 from 12p.m-1p.m at JACKSON LYTLE & LEWIS LIFE CELEBRATION CENTER. A celebration of his life will begin at 1p.m. with Pastor Steve Wallace officiating. Burial will follow at Byron Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Beatty Freewill Baptist Church, 3107 S. Yellow Springs St. Springfield, OH 45506. Condolences may be expressed to his family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com. Published in Springfield News Sun on June 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary