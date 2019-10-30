Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jerry W. Kinley Funeral Home
1307 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
(937) 521-4800
Resources
More Obituaries for Libby WITTMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Libby WITTMAN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Libby WITTMAN Obituary
WITTMAN, Libby 66, of Medway, Ohio passed away peacefully on October 22, 2019. She was born November 7, 1952 in Miami, Florida, the daughter of the late Wilfred "Charlie"& Virginia "Ginny" (Libby) Charlton. In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by a brother, Andrew Charlton and son Robert Smith Young. She is survived by her husband, Mark Wittman; sister, Patricia (John) Stahr; brother, James Charlton; daughter, Tracy (Nick) Lokai (Young); grandson, Trevor Andrew Young and her beloved golden retriever, Sadie Mae. Libby has achieved warrior status due to her fight with breast cancer over the past five years. She will forever be a hero and inspiration to many, and her contagious smile will never be forgotten! Libby was a wonderful wife and a fabulous mother. She loved her family and friends, great jokes, playing in her flower beds, The University of Miami Hurricanes and NHRA drag racing.A remembrance service will be held at the Medway Cemetery on November 2, 2019 at 1pm. A celebration of her life will be held after the service at the family's home from 2pm-4pm. Arrangements entrusted to the care of the Jerry W. Kinley Funeral Home.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Oct. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Libby's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now