WITTMAN, Libby 66, of Medway, Ohio passed away peacefully on October 22, 2019. She was born November 7, 1952 in Miami, Florida, the daughter of the late Wilfred "Charlie"& Virginia "Ginny" (Libby) Charlton. In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by a brother, Andrew Charlton and son Robert Smith Young. She is survived by her husband, Mark Wittman; sister, Patricia (John) Stahr; brother, James Charlton; daughter, Tracy (Nick) Lokai (Young); grandson, Trevor Andrew Young and her beloved golden retriever, Sadie Mae. Libby has achieved warrior status due to her fight with breast cancer over the past five years. She will forever be a hero and inspiration to many, and her contagious smile will never be forgotten! Libby was a wonderful wife and a fabulous mother. She loved her family and friends, great jokes, playing in her flower beds, The University of Miami Hurricanes and NHRA drag racing.A remembrance service will be held at the Medway Cemetery on November 2, 2019 at 1pm. A celebration of her life will be held after the service at the family's home from 2pm-4pm. Arrangements entrusted to the care of the Jerry W. Kinley Funeral Home.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Oct. 30, 2019