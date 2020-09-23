1/1
Lieselotte BANAS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lieselotte's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BANAS, Lieselotte "Liese" Lieselotte "Liese" Banas, age 92 of Gahanna, OH, formerly of Hamilton, OH, passed away peacefully in her sleep at Sage Park Alzheimer's Special Care Center on Saturday, September 19, 2020. Lieselotte was born in Gleiwitz, Germany, on November 16, 1927, to Josef Istel and Charlotte (Wieshalla) Istel. In 1949 in Germany, she married Thadeusz Banaszczyk, and he preceded her in death in 1980. Liese was a former member of St. Peter in Chains Catholic Church (Hamilton, OH), St. Pius (Reynoldsburg, OH) and St. Matthew (Gahanna, OH). During World War II at the age of thirteen, Liese cared for her three younger siblings when they were separated from the rest of the family and they were finally reunited in 1947 in Wiesbaden, Germany. She met her spouse Thadeusz after the war and they made the decision to emigrate to the United States in 1949, with the help and assignment of Catholic Charities. They were sponsored by a farming family (Peter Kunkle) in Hamilton, Ohio. One of their proudest moments was becoming U.S. citizens in 1964, shortening their last name to Banas. Liese is survived by her two children, Eva (Ted) Woodruff and Richard (Pamela) Banas; her grandchildren, Kelli, Shawn, Christi, Scott, and Eric; her great-grandchildren, Amelie, Luke, Maddox, Jaxon, Myles, Shelby, and Charlotte; and many other family and friends. Liese was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and her siblings, Hubert Istel, Claus Istel, Joachim Istel, and Ruth Roine. Liese was an avid gardener, knitter, crocheter, and bird watcher. She was a dedicated mother, grandmother, sister, and friend to many. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Peter in Chains Catholic Church, 382 Liberty Avenue, Hamilton, Ohio, on Friday, September 25, 2020, at 10:00 AM. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. www.browndawsonflick.com. In lieu of flowers, friends and family are welcome to consider a donation to the Audubon Society in her memory. Audubon Society of Ohio, 3398 West Galbraith Avenue, Cincinnati, OH 45239 (info@cincinnatiaudubon.org).

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal-News on Sep. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved