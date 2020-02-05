Home

H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.
38 S. Gettysburg Avenue
Dayton, OH 45417
(937) 268-6886
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.
38 S. Gettysburg Avenue
Dayton, OH 45417
View Map
Service
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
12:00 PM
H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.
38 S. Gettysburg Avenue
Dayton, OH 45417
View Map
ALEXANDER (Simmons), Lila Lee Age 87 transitioned peacefully on Saturday, February 1, 2020. She was born in Glendale, Hardin County, Kentucky to the late Segg Simmons and Gertrude Ford. Lila accepted Christ at an early age. Lila met and married Chester Datcher. In 1956, she remarried Ulysses Alexander both preceded her in death. Lila never shied away from hard work in a variety of professions in retail, and customer service. Finally retiring from an administrative assignment with the Dayton Newspapers. A loving and generous spirit. Finally, she had a love for music, listening to it, dancing to it, and just being spiritually moved by it. Survived by Children Belva Datcher Sparks and Ulysses Alexander Jr.; Two grandchildren: Shaylyssa Alexander and Jordan Sparks; and many other family members. Visitation 11 AM, Services will be 12 PM, Thursday, February 6, 2020 at H. H. Roberts, 38 S. Gettysburg Ave. Interment Dayton National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the: , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Flr 17, Chicago, IL 60601; Federal Tax No.: 13-3039601. HHRoberts.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 5, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -