ORR, Lila Born December 2, 1924 in Macon, GA, the oldest daughter of the late Milton Mobley and Daisy Horn Mobley, passed away Friday, September 25, 2020. She was a faithful member of Corinthian Baptist Church for over 75 years. Preceded in death by husband of 72 years, Broadus L. Orr, Sr.; five brothers and three sisters; two great-grandsons; one nephew. She is survived by son, Broadus L. Orr Jr. (Rev. Janet Orr); grandchildren, Janeen Jones, Philip (Ashley) Orr, Matthew (Colby) Orr, Alaina Orr; great-grandchildren, Janae, David and Jalisa Jones, AriYanna, Alayah, Philip Jr., Parker, Eliana and Eden Orr. Special thanks to Rev. Dr. P.E. Henderson Jr. and Bishop Robert A. Culp, and a host of loved ones, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Funeral service 12 noon Monday, October 5, at St. Benedict Church Hall, 519 Liscum Dr. Visitation 11 am-12 noon. Interment West Memory Gardens. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.



