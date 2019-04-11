|
KLUS, Lilian Bachrik 96, of Springfield, passed away April 9, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, John, who died in 1992. She is survived by her daughter, Sue (Kevin) Creager, three grandchildren (to whom she was affectionately known as Baba) - Colin (Katie) Creager, Alex (Hanna) Creager, and Laura (Greg) Stewart, and three great-grandchildren - Colette, Emily, and Alanna. Funeral services will be held in Youngstown, Ohio, through the Kinnick Funeral Home.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Apr. 11, 2019