Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Lilian KLUS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lilian KLUS

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Lilian KLUS Obituary
KLUS, Lilian Bachrik 96, of Springfield, passed away April 9, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, John, who died in 1992. She is survived by her daughter, Sue (Kevin) Creager, three grandchildren (to whom she was affectionately known as Baba) - Colin (Katie) Creager, Alex (Hanna) Creager, and Laura (Greg) Stewart, and three great-grandchildren - Colette, Emily, and Alanna. Funeral services will be held in Youngstown, Ohio, through the Kinnick Funeral Home.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Apr. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.