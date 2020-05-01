|
ARNOLD, Lillian On Tuesday, April 28, Lillian M. (Conrad) Arnold, loving wife, mom and grandmother went to her Heavenly home at the age of 100. She currently resided at Ohio Living Mount Pleasant, Monroe, Ohio. Lillian was born on October 27, 1919 in Covington, Kentucky to Grover and Catherine Wheeldon. She graduated from Dixie Heights High School, Fort Mitchell, Kentucky in 1936. During WWII she was employed by a company that provided for the war effort. Later in life she was employed by the Hamilton Journal News. On April 4, 1946 she married Edgar Lee Conrad. They raised two daughters, Linda and Sharon. He preceded her in death in 1978. On May 10, 1982 she married Virgil (Jack) Arnold and he preceded her in death in 1982. She was a 50 year member of Eastern Star Washington Chapter 195 where she had served as Worthy Matron, and was a Silver Bell Rebekah, a member of the Red Hats, the Hummel Club and Lifeway Christian Church in Monroe. Lillian enjoyed traveling and the many girl trips she took with her daughters. She also traveled to Europe several times and visited the Hummel Factory in Germany where she added to her extensive collection of Hummel Figurines. She loved to share them with everyone that came to visit. She spent many hours in her flower garden where it was evident she had a green thumb. Cooking was something she taught herself and her most requested dish was chicken and dumplings and homemade pies. She was also an avid reader and would stay up all night to finish a good book. She is survived by her daughter, Sharon (Melvin) Brosey; son-in-law, John Brock; her grandchildren, Brian (Easter) Lamb, Christopher Lamb, Holly Lamb, Amy (Ferdinand) Regis; and Tony (Heather) Brosey; 12 great grandchildren, Cole, Courtney, Brayden, Samantha, Justin and Gabriel Lamb and Christian, Camryn and Chloe Regis, and Kaylie, Conner, and Carson Brosey; one great great grandchild, Carter Walsh; her brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Joseph and Lois Conrad; and many other loving relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husbands, one daughter, Linda Brock; and two sisters, Ethel Stevens and Betty (Emerson) Antrobus. Private funeral services are being held at Charles C. Young Funeral Home, Ross, Ohio on Saturday, May 2, 2020 followed by burial in Venice Cemetery in Ross. Thank you to the nurses and staff at Mt. Pleasant for their kind and loving care, Dr. Joseph Solomito and Dr. Kirk Smith. Lillian wanted to live to be 100 and she did. Online condolences at www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on May 1, 2020