House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc
2107 N Gettysburg Ave
Dayton, OH 45406
(937) 274-1693
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Benedict the Moor Catholic Church
519 Liscum Drive
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Benedict the Moor Catholic Church
519 Liscum Drive
Lillian Caldwell Obituary
CALDWELL, Lillian Balbina "Bobbi" Age 66, a lifelong resident of Dayton, Ohio passed away unexpectedly at home, Wednesday, August 7, 2019. She retired from Delphi in 2002 after 30 years of service, followed by retirement from the City of Dayton. She was a member of St. Benedict the Moor Catholic Church for over 60 years and a member of KPC Ladies of Grace Gracious Lady Evelyn Chargois Chapter 46 and KPC St. Simon of Cyrene Court 353 Ladies Auxiliary for over 25 years. Preceded in death by her parents, Edwin & Mary Alice Giles; grandparents, Antonio & Balbina Raneo and Alexander and Lillian Giles. She leaves to cherish her memories, her daughter Veronica (J. Ali) Caldwell-Boone of Nashville, Tennessee; grandchildren, Alexander, Michael, James and Christian; brothers William Raneo of Gambrills, Maryland, Marvin (Tonya) Giles of Westerville, Ohio; special friends, Roberta (Bobbie) Martin and Lisa Earl; a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. She loved her family, she had a sense of humor, she had a giving heart and she enjoyed watching reality television. Her favorite phrases were "And Stuff and Have You Lost Your Mind". She will be greatly missed and forever treasured by those who loved her. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at St. Benedict the Moor Catholic Church, 519 Liscum Drive, Dayton, Ohio 45417. Father Francis Tandoh, C.S. SP officiating. Visitation will be from 9:00 am to 11:00 am. Family will receive friends from 10:00 am 11:00 am. Interment at Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to HOUSE OF WHEAT Funeral Home, Inc., 2107 N. Gettysburg Avenue. Special thanks to the Kettering Cancer Center and the residents and staff at Park Layne Apartments.
Published in Dayton Daily News from Aug. 11 to Aug. 13, 2019
