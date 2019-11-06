|
|
HORN (Pennington), Lillian Hazel Born June 9, 1925 passed peacefully October 22, 2019 at Randall Residence surrounded by loving family members. Lillian, daughter of Jenny and Harve Pennington was born and raised in Sandy Hook, Ky. She was pre-deceased by her husband Clifford Horn married for 69 years, her daughter Deborah (Horn) Hept and by her five brothers and two sisters. Lillian is survived by her son Gary (Nancy) Horn and daughter Shevonne Adair. She was a devoted mother and grandmother of nine and great grandmother of 24. Lillian moved to the Dayton, Ohio area during WWII married Clifford and lived in Vandalia, Ohio her entire life. After raising her three children she worked in the restaurant business, she loved to quilt and made baby quilts for her great grandchildren. Her body was donated to Wright State University. A grave site service will be held at a later date.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 6, 2019