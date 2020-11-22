JOHNSON-GETER,
Lillian Mae
Born July 31, 1938, in Newnan, GA, to Sims and Rose Pinson, passed away Saturday, November 14, 2020. She enjoyed life, and enjoyed every moment of it. Preceded in death by
husband, Warren Geter; daughter, Linda Dillard. She leaves to cherish her memory, children, Ora D. Moore, Earnest Jr., Rose and Irmagene Johnson. Walk-through visitation will be held 9-11 am Monday, November 23, at House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc., 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave. Private Service. Rev. Timothy Newkirk, eulogist.
Interment Dayton National Cemetery.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 22, 2020.