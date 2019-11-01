Home

WOLF, Lillian "Grace" Age 87, of Franklin, OH, passed away on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 with her loving family by her side. Grace was born on October 8, 1932 in Colorado Springs, CO to Leonardo and Bonnie (Branson) Romero. She worked in a doctor's office for many years, volunteered countless hours for Meals on Wheels, and counseled women at the Crisis Pregnancy Center. She was a wonderful wife, nurturing mother, and loving grandmother. Grace was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Weston. She is survived by her loving husband of 68 years, Charles "Ray" Wolf; children, Chuck (Linda) Wolf, Dave (Joanne Skinner) Wolf, Mitch (Chris) Wolf; 11 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great-grandchildren. Family will greet friends 2-5pm on Sunday, November 3 at Routsong Funeral Home, 81 N. Main St, Centerville. A Funeral Service will be held 10:30am, Monday November 4, at the funeral home. Burial in Woodside Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in Grace's name to Hospice of Butler & Warren County, 5940 Long Meadow Dr, Middletown, OH 45005. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.routsong.com.
Published in Journal-News on Nov. 1, 2019
