AGEE, Lillie M. 97, of New Carlisle, went home to be with Jesus on December 18, 2019. She was born on December 30, 1921, in Bourbon County, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Clarence and Bertha (Burnett) Crump. Lillie is preceded in death by her husband, James Agee; granddaughter, Denise Chance; and several siblings. She is survived by her children, Jimmy (Trina) Agee and Linda Phillips; grandchildren, Dena (Darin) Daugherty, Benjamin Chance and Jimmy Jr. (Linda) Agee; great-grandchildren, Drew and Hannah Agee, Jordan, Justin and Kaitlin Chance, Darion (Brandt) Murphy and Drake Daugherty; great-great grandchild, Maddux Murphy; brother, Charles; and sisters, Sally, Bessie and Sylvia. Lillie was a registered nurse and retired from Mercy Medical Center. She enjoyed fishing and crafts in her free time and was the sweetest soul you would ever meet. A celebration of her life will be held on Monday, December 23, 2019 at 1p.m. at JACKSON LYTLE & LEWIS LIFE CELEBRATION CENTER with viewing beginning at 11a.m. until the time of service. Burial will follow at Ferncliff Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.
