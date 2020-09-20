1/1
Lillie BUTLER
BUTLER, Lillie Inez Age 77, of Huber Heights, passed away Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at Dayspring of Miami Valley. Lillie retired from Child Care at WPAFB after many years of service and was a member of The Prairies Chapel. She was preceded in death by her parents, Willie & Florence; and son, Edward L. Frederick. Lillie is survived by her loving husband, Benjamin S.; daughters, Carla Y. Frederick of NC, Deirdre Y. Butler of PA; sister, Bertha M. Waithe of MA; brother, Charles Carter of MA; grandchildren, Darius, Destinee, Tristan, Christopher; and many other relatives & friends. Funeral service 11 AM Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at Marker & Heller Funeral Homes, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike with Rev. Vanetta Bellows officiating. Interment Dayton National Cemetery. A walk through visitation will be held on Wednesday from 9 AM until service time at the funeral home. Attendees are requested to respect Covid-19 guidelines with social distancing and masks. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Alzheimer's Association Miami Valley Chapter in Lillie's memory.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
23
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Marker & Heller Funeral Home & Cremation Services
SEP
23
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Marker & Heller Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Funeral services provided by
Marker & Heller Funeral Home & Cremation Services
5844 Old Troy Pike
Huber Heights, OH 45424
(937) 275-7434
