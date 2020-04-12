|
COOPER, Lillie M. "Mother Cooper" Age 88, was born in Leeds, AL She resided in Dayton, OH for many years. She was a Charter Member of Little Rock Missionary Baptist Church and a Founding member of Resurrection Missionary Baptist Church. A retiree of St. Elizabeth Medical Center with 34 years of service. She departed this life on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 with her loving family by her side. Preceded in death by her husband, Paul Cooper; parents, three brothers and two sisters. Survived by daughter, Gwendolyn Martin; son, James Cooper, Sr., Charlotte, SC; grandchildren she raised: Rev. Paul (Pam) Cooper, Las Vegas, NV and Preshious Cooper, Tallahassee, FL; special grandchildren: Jessica Cooper-Rollins; James Cooper, Jr., Jaydey Cooper; Jordan Cooper; five great-grandchildren and five great-great grandchildren. sister: Barbara Devoe, Deltona, FL; sisters in-law: Marcia Cooper, Middletown, OH; Mattie Cooper, Dayton, OH: Lorene Taylor, Leeds, AL. Special friend: Rose Shine and two adopted children, Lois and Wanda Lander. A host of cousins, nieces, nephews and the Resurrection Missionary Baptist Church family. Private family services. Interment Dayton National Cemetery. HHRoberts.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 12, 2020