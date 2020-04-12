Home

POWERED BY

Services
H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.
38 S. Gettysburg Avenue
Dayton, OH 45417
(937) 268-6886
Resources
More Obituaries for Lillie COOPER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lillie COOPER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lillie COOPER Obituary
COOPER, Lillie M. "Mother Cooper" Age 88, was born in Leeds, AL She resided in Dayton, OH for many years. She was a Charter Member of Little Rock Missionary Baptist Church and a Founding member of Resurrection Missionary Baptist Church. A retiree of St. Elizabeth Medical Center with 34 years of service. She departed this life on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 with her loving family by her side. Preceded in death by her husband, Paul Cooper; parents, three brothers and two sisters. Survived by daughter, Gwendolyn Martin; son, James Cooper, Sr., Charlotte, SC; grandchildren she raised: Rev. Paul (Pam) Cooper, Las Vegas, NV and Preshious Cooper, Tallahassee, FL; special grandchildren: Jessica Cooper-Rollins; James Cooper, Jr., Jaydey Cooper; Jordan Cooper; five great-grandchildren and five great-great grandchildren. sister: Barbara Devoe, Deltona, FL; sisters in-law: Marcia Cooper, Middletown, OH; Mattie Cooper, Dayton, OH: Lorene Taylor, Leeds, AL. Special friend: Rose Shine and two adopted children, Lois and Wanda Lander. A host of cousins, nieces, nephews and the Resurrection Missionary Baptist Church family. Private family services. Interment Dayton National Cemetery. HHRoberts.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lillie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -