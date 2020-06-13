DOYLE, Lillie Age 86, of Miamisburg, passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020. She was born October 20, 1933, in Caryville, TN to the late Jesse and Dovie Bunch. She is preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Odis and daughter, Brenda Zimmerlin. She is survived by her son, Leroy (Karen) Doyle; daughters, Tammie (Larry) Hollar and Rhonda Doyle; son-in-law, Donnie Zimmerlin; brother, Jesse Bunch; grandchildren, Julie (Kyle) Fields, Jesse (Brandy) Doyle, Jenna (Ryan) Murray, Ryan Snell and Kelli Snell; great grandchildren, Isaiah and Chase Webb, Allison, Daniel and Roman Fields, Brooklyn, Lily and Rosie Snell. Lillie was a member of First Baptist Church of Miamisburg and the Miamisburg Women of the Moose #224 for many years. Lillie enjoyed camping, all types of crafts, sewing and most of all, her family. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM on Monday, June 15, 2020, at GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE Funeral Home, Miamisburg. The family will receive friends 1 hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Highland Memorial Cemetery, Miamisburg. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Miami Valley, 46 N. Detroit St, Suite B, Xenia, Ohio 45385. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jun. 13, 2020.