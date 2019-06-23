|
FREEMAN, Lillie Mae 104, of Dayton, born March 5, 1915 in Lee County, AL, transitioned peacefully to her heavenly home Saturday, June 15 2019. Ms. Lillie was a member of Phillips Temple C.M.E. Church for over 80 years. She was a great servant managing food pantries, clothing drives and hosting various community sponsored events. She is preceded in death by her husband, Samuel I. Freeman; parents, Sallie Mae Jackson, Harvey Gullatte; brother, Harvey Gullatte Jr.; sisters, Rosia Thomas, Ethel Cook, Cuttie Gullatte, Sana (Sena) Gullatte, Claudia Yarbrough, Willie Pearl Lloyd. She leaves to cherish her memory her sister, Bonnie Tatum; brother, Joseph Pratt; children, Samuel E. (Loretta) Freeman, Margaret L. Bass, Alex P. Freeman; 7 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren, 7 great-great grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral service 11 am Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at Phillips Temple C.M.E. Church, 3620 Shiloh Springs Rd. Visitation 9-11 am. Family will receive friends 10-11 am. Interment Woodland Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc., 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave.
Published in Dayton Daily News on June 23, 2019