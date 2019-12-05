|
JOHNSON, Lillie Age 99, of Trotwood, Ohio, left to be with her Lord on Nov. 30, 2019 while in Hospice care in Inverness, FL. She was predeceased by her husband of 70+ yrs, Neville Johnson, and son Kenneth Johnson. Family members waiting to join Lillie are son, Larry E. Johnson & wife, Rita, of Lecanto, FL; Larry Johnson, Jr. of Miamisburg, OH, Greg Johnson & family of TN, granddaughters Laura Carmen, Kim Johnson, Jodi Hauser, Tammy Frost, and their families. A private service will be held for immediate family at Cedar Hill Cemetery, Trotwood. In lieu of flowers, please support your local Hospice chapter in remembrance of Lillie. Lillie's greatest wish is that all family & friends join her for eternity in Heaven. www.RogersFuneralHomes.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 5, 2019