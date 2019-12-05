Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Lillie JOHNSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lillie JOHNSON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lillie JOHNSON Obituary
JOHNSON, Lillie Age 99, of Trotwood, Ohio, left to be with her Lord on Nov. 30, 2019 while in Hospice care in Inverness, FL. She was predeceased by her husband of 70+ yrs, Neville Johnson, and son Kenneth Johnson. Family members waiting to join Lillie are son, Larry E. Johnson & wife, Rita, of Lecanto, FL; Larry Johnson, Jr. of Miamisburg, OH, Greg Johnson & family of TN, granddaughters Laura Carmen, Kim Johnson, Jodi Hauser, Tammy Frost, and their families. A private service will be held for immediate family at Cedar Hill Cemetery, Trotwood. In lieu of flowers, please support your local Hospice chapter in remembrance of Lillie. Lillie's greatest wish is that all family & friends join her for eternity in Heaven. www.RogersFuneralHomes.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lillie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -