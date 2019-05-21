PILKENTON, Lillie Mae Age 90, of Springboro, Ohio passed away on Friday, May 17, 2019. Lillie was born on September 28, 1928 in Wilkes County, NC to the late Lenora (Wingler) Bell and Boyden E. Bell. Lillie is survived by her two sons, Don (Kathy) Pilkenton and Steve (Janice) Pilkenton; grandchildren, Deanna (Matt Brown) Pilkenton, Jason Pilkenton, Joshua (Haley) Pilkenton; great-grandchildren, Rowan Cooper, Tessa Mae, June Francis and Beatrice Marie Brown. Along with her parents, Lillie was preceded in death by her husband, Sherrill Pilkenton; granddaughter, Nichole "Nicki" Marie Pilkenton; siblings, Estel Bell, Luther Bell, Spurgeon Bell, Yorkie Bell, Holbert Bell, Ada Church and Renia Bell. The family would like to thank the staff at Walnut Creek Nursing Home for their exceptional care. Lillie was a Charter Member of Pennyroyal Baptist Church. She was Head Cook for the Franklin School District for 18 years. A visitation for Lillie will be held Wednesday, May 22, 2019 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Anderson Funeral Homes, 1357 East Second Street, Franklin, OH 45005. A funeral ceremony will occur Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at 1:00 PM at the funeral home with Pastor Chuck Wolfinbarger officiating. A burial will occur at Miami Valley Memory Gardens. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at https://www.dignitymemorial.com or www.anderson-fh.com for the Pilkenton family. Published in Dayton Daily News on May 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary