YAMASAKI, Lily Passed away at the age of 99 on January 11th, 2019 in Houston TX. She is survived by her grandson, Chris Yamasaki, and great granddaughter, Scarlett Yamasaki. Lily was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Masaru "Ben" Yamasaki, and son, Lance Yamasaki. Born in Washington, Lily relocated to Dayton, Ohio after interning at Tule Lake Camp during WWII. There she would spend the next 37 years working and supporting her family. An active member of the Dayton community, she actively supported the Japanese American Citizens League. She followed her son and grandson to Houston, TX, in 1984. She stayed active during her time in Houston, but mostly providing love to her family. A service will be held for Lily at Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery from 9:30 am to 10:00 am on Friday, March 29th. Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 27, 2019