Lincoln FARMER


1931 - 2019
Lincoln FARMER Obituary
FARMER, Lincoln Age 88, of Beavercreek passed away on Friday, December 27, 2019. Lincoln was born on August 20, 1931, in Hebbertsburg, Tennessee, to the late Carrie Farmer Price and Burton Farmer. He was preceded in death by brother, Leroy Farmer. Lincoln is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 65 years, Mildred Bayless Farmer and their loyal "baby" dog Brooke; daughters, Linda (Stephen) Hollen and Donna (Timothy) Schultz; grandchildren, Mark (Samantha) and Morgan Murphy, Courtney and Caroline Schultz, Kelly Hollen, and five great grandchildren. Lincoln was a member of Patterson Park Church in Beavercreek. He worked 42 years as a Millwright at General Motors and retired in 1994. He was a hard worker who could fix just about anything. He enjoyed working in the yard and garden and spending time with family. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather and loyal friend who will be greatly missed. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at the Tobias Funeral Home - Beavercreek Chapel, 3970 Dayton-Xenia Road at Grange Hall Road, with Pastor Joe Godwin officiating. Interment will follow at Valley View Memorial Gardens. Family will receive friends at the funeral home from 1:00 p.m. until the time of services on Saturday, 4 January.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 2, 2020
