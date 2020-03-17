Dayton Daily News Obituaries
|
Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
1002 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
(937) 325-7353
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
1002 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
7:00 PM
Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
1002 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
Linda ADAMSON


1943 - 2020
Linda ADAMSON Obituary
ADAMSON (Snyder), Linda Ann Departed this life Friday, March 13, 2020 at the age of 77. She was born on February 1, 1943 in Yellow Springs, Ohio to the late Lawrence and Garnette (Patrick) Snyder. She was a 1961 graduate of Cedarville High School. She worked for several years as a Nurses Aide at two different Springfield nursing homes, but her highest priority was being a devoted mother to her four children. Along with this, she also managed Home Insulation's two youth baseball teams in the early 80's. In addition to her parents, Linda was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Phillip Adamson, Sr., and brothers, Kenny, Larry, David, and Ronnie. She is survived by her children, Phillip Adamson, Jr. of Lakeview, Ohio, Mike Adamson, Tom (Becky) Adamson, and Chandra (Erick) Dooley, all of Springfield; four grandchildren, Emily Adamson, Chelsey Adamson, Miranda Adamson, and Ashley Dooley; three great-grandchildren, Karly Adamson, Tucker Gilbert, and Ethan Gilbert. Linda is also survived by brothers, Fred Snyder of Xenia, Ohio and Timothy Snyder of Maineville, Ohio and special friends, Randy and Isabella Davis, whom Linda and her husband were guardians of for several years. Visitation will be held from 5-7 pm Friday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Funeral service will follow at 7:00 pm with Pastor Joel Zimmerman officiating. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Mar. 17, 2020
