ALLEN (Honious), Linda L. Age 72 of Brookville passed away March 22, 2020 at SKLD Nursing Home in New Lebanon. Linda was born in Dayton, Ohio on September 21, 1947 to the late Woodrow and Hazel (McGriff) Honious. She is survived by two sisters, Sally Newlon of Dayton and Judy (Jerry) Brown of Brookville, and many cousins and friends. She is also survived by two special boys she loved, Jace and Jordan with whom she babysat for several years. Linda retired from Dayton Power and Light with over 30 years of employment. She loved gardening and was so proud of all of her flowers. She loved her family cruise to Alaska and also loved going to casinos. Due to the current virus, a special service and burial will be held for immediate family only. Memorial contributions may be made to the . Arrangements in care of Rogers Funeral Home in New Lebanon. www.RogersFuneralHomes.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 24, 2020